The Site Six launch ramp is a popular venue for holiday boaters. But according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the ramp has also become a gathering spot in recent years for hecklers and distractive behavior as boaters return their watercraft to shore.
Photo Galleries
A man accused in an alleged rampage involving a machete will appear in court later this month on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Read more
Talkabout
Events Calendar
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso wins All-Star Home Run Derby.
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) — Attorney General William Barr said Monday he sees a way to legally require 2020 census respondents to declare whether or not they are citizens, despite a Supreme Court ruling that forbade asking the question. Read more
More news/arizonaWealthy financier charged with molesting dozens of girls... US Rep. Swalwell ends presidential bid, will seek reelection... AP: Federal grand jury probing GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy... US consumers step up borrowing at healthy pace in May... Archdiocese removes prominent Detroit priest from pulpit...
The closure of 14 acres of Lake Havasu State Park to preserve possible Native American arche…
Lifestyles
Arizona is host to one of the great treasure legends of not just America, but of the world: The Lost Dutchman Mine.
Commented