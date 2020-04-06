Week ending / Initial claims / Continued claims

Feb. 1 3,087 18,854

Feb. 8 3,636 18,461

Feb. 15 3,538 18,516

Feb. 22 3,151 18,217

Feb. 29 3,086 18,137

Mar. 7 3,357 17,593

Mar. 14 3,844 17,595

Mar. 21 29,348 18,108

Mar. 28 88,688 26,381

Apr. 3 129,215 81,085

— Arizona Department of Economic Security

