Nineteen new coronavirus cases were reported in Mohave County Thursday evening, with 11 of them in Lake Havasu City. One death, a previously identified case in Kingman, was also reported.
The Kingman death was a case in the 60-69 age range.
Three of the Havasu cases are hospitalized and linked to another confirmed case. Two of those are 90+ and the other is 80-89.
Three others in Havasu are recovering at home and linked to another case. One is 19-29, one is 40-49 and one is 50-59. Another case is recovering at home and is not linked to another case. Four are still under investigation. One is 30-39, two are 40-49, and one is 60-69.
Seven of the new confirmed cases are in the Bullhead City area. Four of these cases are under investigation. One is 30-39, one is 40-49, one is 50-59, and one is 60-69. One 80-89 year age range person in the Bullhead City service area is hospitalized. One individual is 60-69, recovering at home and is linked to another case. The final Bullhead City area case is 40-49, recovering at home and is not linked to another confirmed case.
The final of the new 19 confirmed cases is a 30-39 year age range person who is recovering at home and is not linked to another confirmed case.
There are now 88 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, (including 9 deaths), 227 in Kingman, (including 33 deaths), and eight cases in “North County” (composed of a number of smaller Mohave County communities,) and 117 in Bullhead City (including six deaths). There are now a total of 48 deaths and 440 cases in the county from the disease.
As of Thursday, 6,027 tests have been performed in Mohave County, with 5,507 returning negative. Results for 96 tests are still pending.
(2) comments
The Ides of June?
The ides of june?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.