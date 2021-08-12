City 2020 Census 2010 Census Pop change % change
Lake Havasu City 57,144 52,527 4,617 8.8%
Kingman 32,689 28,068 4,621 16.5%
Bullhead City 41,348 39,540 1,808 4.6%
Mohave County 213,267 200,186 13,081 6.5%
La Paz County 16,557 20,489 -3,932 -19.2%
Arizona 7,151,502 6,392,017 759,485 11.9%
United States 331,449,281 308,745,538 22,703,743 7.4%
