1. 2 Havasu teachers fired over concerns with explicit content shared online (Nov. 10)
2. Four people hospitalized after 7 autos crash on State Route 95 (April 5)
3. 7-year-old girl dies after being struck by boat at Buckskin Mountain State Park (May 31)
4. Evacuations required after vegetation fire ignites near Lost Lake Resort (May 26)
5. Missing hiker found dead at SARA Park after extensive search (Aug. 28)
6. Mohave County gives the green light for 1,000-home development north of Havasu (June 20)
7. Man left in critical condition after ATV Rollover (Jan. 13)
8. Two houses destroyed, three damaged in overnight fire on Honeybear Drive (Sept. 17)
9. Man killed after car collides with off-road vehicle (March 27)
10. Havasu’s most expensive home ever purchased: Offer accepted on $4M Bella Vista Drive residence (Dec. 10)
