Position Department
Assistant City Prosecutor City Attorney
Legal Technician City Attorney
Procurement Specialist Administrative Services
Oracle Application Support Analyst Administrative Services
Computer Operations Specialist (2) Administrative Services
Customer Service Technician (2) Administrative Services
Public Safety Dispatcher (2) Police
Building Inspector Development Services
Parks Maintenance Superintendent Parks and Recreation
Fire Paramedic (5) Fire
Civil Engineer Public Works
Equipment Mechanic I Public Works
Dispatcher for Transit Public Works
Field Supervisor Public Works
Instrumentation Technician Public Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.