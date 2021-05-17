Position Department

Assistant City Prosecutor City Attorney

Legal Technician City Attorney

Procurement Specialist Administrative Services

Oracle Application Support Analyst Administrative Services

Computer Operations Specialist (2) Administrative Services

Customer Service Technician (2) Administrative Services

Public Safety Dispatcher (2) Police

Building Inspector Development Services

Parks Maintenance Superintendent Parks and Recreation

Fire Paramedic (5) Fire

Civil Engineer Public Works

Equipment Mechanic I Public Works

Dispatcher for Transit Public Works

Field Supervisor Public Works

Instrumentation Technician Public Works

