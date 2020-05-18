A prominent Laughlin casino will close indefinitely amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, with 400 workers soon to be laid off.
Golden Entertainment, the parent company of Laughlin’s Colorado Belle riverboat casino, made the announcement to Colorado Belle employees in a letter last week. The casino has been closed since a March 17 order from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, which called for the closure of casinos and other “nonessential businesses.”
“The economic impact of (the) government ordered closure to our industry and our company has been significant,” wrote Golden Entertainment Vice President of Human Resources Katherine Roden.
“As we begin moving into this next phase of our operations, we anticipate reduced business levels which will last for an unknown period of time. Due to these challenging circumstances, the company has no current plans to reopen the Colorado Belle property and the layoffs in place will extend indefinitely.”
According to Roden’s May 14 letter to Colorado Belle employees, employees enrolled in Golden Entertainment benefit plans will see their coverage end at the end of May.
The Colorado Belle’s closure was confirmed Monday in a statement by Golden Entertainment President Charles Protell. The 1,168-room hotel and casino will remain closed even after Sisolak’s order has been rescinded, as Golden Entertainment officials attempt to calculate and consolidate their business efforts in the near future.
“The significant economic impact from the governor’s ordered closure of our industry and continued uncertainty of when we will be allowed to fully resume operations has caused us to make the difficult decision to extend layoffs indefinitely for about 400 team members at the Colorado Belle.”
According to Protell, it was not a decision made lightly. Protell called it the company’s only recourse in mitigating ongoing expenses and reduced business due to the ongoing crisis.
In an interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal, Protell said Golden Entertainment has no plans to sell the Colorado Belle as of this week.
Attempts to contact the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Town Manager Brian Paulson by telephone were unsuccessful as of Monday afternoon.
Before Golden bought this property the company before it hired an individual named Ryan Walker as gm. He was inept, aloof and a complete and utter POS. This is why the casino was run into the ground. This so called gm was terminated by golden and justly so. He didn't even have higher than a hs degree and only mission was to drive the property into the ground. Good riddance
