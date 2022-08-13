Approximately 6,000 rainbow trout were stocked into the Colorado River near Bullheaad City last week. The stocking is part of a program by Bullhead City and the Bullhead City Pest Abatement District to suppress the nuisance net-spinning caddisfly population.
The trout also improve the Colorado River fishery and promote outdoor recreation in the Bullhead City area.
