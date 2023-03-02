Faith and Grace - $157,280
Serves domestic violence victims. The grant would support computer hardware and software to meet industry standard information, a vehicle for transporting victims to needed services, a program director, and three part-time advocates.
The Clothes Closet - $128,000
Provides assistance to financially struggling people and families. The grant would expand current plans to include basic hygiene by constructing exterior showers, purchasing washers and dryers, a commercial mop sink, and one year of building operation expenses.
River Cities United Way - $161,856
Grant would create a countywide database to gather statistics and collaborate with other organizations. Project would create a Community Health Worker pilot program with money used for three staff to collect, track, and provide information. They would also manage cases of people seeking assistance by connecting them with the proper programs. Project would track what services a client uses to eliminate duplicates.
MIKID Mentally Ill Kids in Distress - $130,168
A license peer and family organization. The grant would use a train the trainer concept with an estimate of initially certifying 20 trainers within Lake Havasu City with the grant money. Those who receive training will then be able to train others in active parenting, active parenting of teens, and crisis prevention.
HAVEN Family Resource Center - $40,000
Teams with local schools for the Food 4 Kidz Program, which provides weekend backpacks of nutritious food for children, along with hygiene kits. The grant would go directly for food for the program.
Open Table - $50,000
Provides a professional development model to address priority needs of childcare centers. The grant would be used to establish those development models in all 7 DES-certified childcare centers in Havasu. It includes training volunteer consultants to develop priority support plans.
Covenant Church Lake Havasu - $38,216
Grant would be used to expand their community center, including build-out of a commercial kitchen, commercial shelving for the Clothes Closet, and exterior security. It would allow increased homeless outreach with a larger capacity to prepare meals and supply basic hygiene kits.
Grace Episcopal Church - $72,240
Grant would assist with improvements to their community center, hiring a part-time community collaboration coordinator, and repairing the showers. The center provides senior activities, senior support groups, health and hygiene, transportation for medical appointments and job applications, and supports youth programs.
Women With Willpower - $40,000
Assists women with a one-time “hand up” for unexpected burdens or needs. Grant would be used to increase the number of individuals the organization can assist with basic needs. The average help provided is $2,100, so the grant is expected to help an additional 12 to 13 women.
Impact: 928 - $141,000
Assists foster families, children, senior citizens, and underprivileged citizens. Grant would be used to assist families in preparing or repairing homes to meet foster home requirements; to assist foster children who age out through mentoring, tutoring, and internships; to assist seniors through home repair, transportation and shopping; and to assist underprivileged citizens with vehicle repair, home repair, medical expenses, and suitable work attire.
Child & Family Resources - $40,239
Grant would help provide household needs such a fuel, food, basic care items, and community resources.
