Interior
The entrance to 883 Bella Vista is through a 10-foot steel door with a transom window that opens up to a steel arch and decorative ceiling in the entryway.
The home has a total of four bedrooms. Each bedroom includes its own bathroom and closet space, along with a flat screen TV port and comes wired for speakers and security. One of the guest rooms also has its own private entrance.
There are a total of seven bathrooms located throughout the house. Each shower is equipped with a normal shower head, a handheld shower head, and an overhead rain showerhead. The master bedroom also has a steam shower.
The guest area also includes an office.
The living room includes large, authentic steel beams along the ceiling for aesthetics.
“Everybody does wood,” Nelson said. “We wanted these beams to have the raw rust with the numbers stamped into it showing. That was a hit with the buyer.”
The back wall of the living room is a large 40-foot vanishing sliding glass wall that opens up into the patio and pool area. Off of the living room is a multi-level movie theater room with a half bath, a wet bar, popcorn maker, and surround sound. There is also a small control room in the back of the theater.
Just off of the kitchen is a 10-foot by 6-foot climate controlled, glass enclosed wine room.
The dining room includes an intricate ceiling that will sport a rain drop chandelier.
An 8-foot by 12-foot butler’s pantry includes lots of storage, as well as a sink, a refrigerator, an area to prepare food, and is set up for a large, luxury coffee machine.
Between a large laundry room and the master bathroom is a 6.5 by 4.5 foot safe to store valuables.
The house also includes a detached 27’ by 20’ pool house that includes a bathroom, tv ports and a refrigerator.
Nelson said the safe also includes HVAC and a phone line, so it can also be used as a panic room as well.
Nelson said all of the wiring and plumbing in the house is able to be controlled by a phone app, but the home includes a back-up manual system that is hardwired and labeled so that everything remains useable if Wi-Fi is unavailable for some reason.
Garage
The 4,133 square foot garage consists of an oversized double-wide RV garage connected to a double-wide, boat deep garage. The RV portion of the garage is 89 feet deep and about 34 feet wide, with a secondary glass sliding door at the back.
The entire garage includes fully insulated roof and walls, with an epoxy floor finish. The garage also has a ¾ bathroom with 4 mini-split AC units.
The garage is also packed full of extras. It is plumbed for an ice maker and a washer/dryer stack. It’s wired for surround sound, car lifts, and neon signs for decoration. It also includes an electric car charging port, flat screen TV ports, and a commercial ice machine.
“Those are all upgrades that people have asked us for when they are building their own homes,” Nelson said. “We put them into our spec-home.”
Exterior
The driveway leading to the garage doors is made of pavers, and the entire exterior of the building is wired for security cameras.
The lot includes a 190 square foot porch, and a 629 square foot patio in the back by the pool area.
The patio itself is wired for surround and power shades with a TV port and speakers. It also includes a full outdoor kitchen with a barbecue, sink, refrigerator and plumbing for an ice maker. The patio also includes a spiral staircase that leads up to its roof – which doubles as a view deck.
The backyard is designed to have a swim-up pool to the pool house, although Nelson said the buyer has designed their own pool-spa area that will be put in.
The yard will also include a wall and landscaping around the perimeter.
