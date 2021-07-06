What is the State Lake Improvement Fund?
SLIF was established in 1994 and is administered by the Arizona State Parks Board.
Where does the money come from?
SLIF is funded by the portion of the motor vehicle fuel taxes that are estimated to come from fuel sales for boats, along with part of the watercraft license tax. SLIF also produces revenue from interest earned on the fund itself.
Lake Havasu is one of the largest revenue generators for SLIF in the state and, historically, Havasu communities have been among the largest beneficiaries of the grants.
How can SLIF be spent?
According to state statute SLIF may be used to pay staff to plan and administer the fund along with other administrative tasks and recreation plans for Arizona State Parks and Trails.
It can also be used to pay for limited projects where gas-powered boats are permitted. Possible projects include public launch ramps, piers, marinas, bathrooms, picnic tables, parking areas, lake construction or improvements, safety facilities, campgrounds and more.
SLIF can pay for projects accomplished through the Arizona State Parks Board, Arizona Game and Fish, or provide grants to any city, town or county governing body that provides matching funds for the qualifying project. Those grants were historically very competitive, but officials in waterfront communities came to rely on them. However, no grants have been awarded through SLIF for several years, but a total of $4 million in SLIF grants are expected to be awarded in both FY2021-22 and FY2022-23.
Why has SLIF fallen on hard times?
Back in 2008 SLIF had a balance of about $30 million but that was all swept into the general fund by the State Legislature, which was scrambling to find any money it could during the economic downturn at the time. SLIF continued to operate and bring in revenue, but the fund has not been able to replenish itself over the past 12 years because it has been increasingly relied upon to pay for State Parks administrative costs.
Arizona State Parks and Trails had received up to $10 million a year from the Heritage Fund, which the parks were able to use to pay for administrative and operational costs, but in 2010 the State Legislature redirected that money into the general fund. State Parks said it was also able to make use of the Land Conservation Fund money to supplement SLIF grants from 2001 until 2011 when the parks lost access to the money.
State Parks says after those two funding sources were eliminated it shifted much of the administrative and operational costs to SLIF and eliminated the grants it had been issuing.
How is SLIF currently being used?
According to SLIF financial records from fiscal year 2016 through FY2020, the vast majority of SLIF expenditures have gone towards administrative costs – including employee expenditures, and professional and outside services, travel, food and other operating expenses.
The fund produced between $8.37 and $8.84 million each year from 2016 to 2020 with about $6 million to $8.13 million per year going to administrative costs and operations. In 2020, for example, Arizona State Parks Board spent a total of $6.49 million from SLIF with 74.4% of that going to employee salary and benefits, 2.5% for professional services, and another 15.7% for other operating expenses.
Meanwhile just $165,000 was used for capital improvement projects for the parks in 2020. But 2020 was a bit of an outlier in terms of capital projects. From FY2016 to 2018 between $1.15 million and $1.91 million from SLIF was used on capital projects, and another $3.46 million went to capital projects for the parks in FY 2019.
No grants have been issued from SLIF since before 2016. State Parks said they intend to use the $4 million boost provided in the state budget for this fiscal year and next year to resume the grant program. There does not appear to be any money currently allocated to continue the grants beyond Fiscal Year 2022-23.
What has SLIF been used for locally?
Although SLIF hasn’t awarded any grants for several years, State Parks has spent approximately $4.3 million on capital improvement projects in Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020, including $3.1 million for improvements to Cattail Cove State Park and $1.2 million for bathrooms at Lake Havasu State Park.
Prior to 2008, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department used SLIF grants to purchase its patrol boats and is currently dealing with an aging fleet with that fund unavailable. Lake Havasu City also made use of SLIF grants to purchase police boats along with various improvements to parks on the water and improvements to the seawall along Bridgewater Channel.
When SLIF was swept back in 2008 State Parks had already awarded $6.5 million in grants for that year, which had to be canceled. Among those grants were about $970,000 for Lake Havasu City. The cancelled grants would have helped purchase two police patrol boats ($195,000), dredged the entrance of Bridgewater Channel ($365,000) and helped purchase a fireboat, lift and dock for the Windsor Beach Area ($408,342).
More than 12 years later none of those three projects have moved forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.