One woman’s smart shopping made 73 Lake Havasu City children happy last week.
Colleen Mattinson, manager of the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank, said that Stephanie Lane and her husband, David, donated 73 filled Easter baskets to the bank. The baskets were distributed to some of the community’s neediest families.
“When people came to pick up their food last week, we asked if there were any kids in their house,” Mattinson said. “If they said ‘yes,’ we gave them baskets for each child. Some people cried. They were so happy.”
David Lane gave all the credit for the Easter project to his wife and two of the couple’s grandchildren.
“The kids helped Stephanie put the baskets together. She started in January,” Lane said.
He said Stephanie had all the supplies on hand because she shops the after-Easter sales, stores the goods and then pulls them out when basket-assembly time rolls around. It’s an annual tradition in the Lane household.
“We’ve given the baskets to HAVEN the past couple of years, but this year we decided to give them to the food bank,” Lane said.
He noted that he appreciates his wife’s thrifty ways with money.
“She stretches it until Lincoln cries,” he joked.
Pam Ashley
