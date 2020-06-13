Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson has said that not all employees are currently paid below market value, but those who are can expect to see their pay rise accordingly once the study is implemented.
During the budget work session on May 21, Human Resources Director Shawn Marie Irula told the City Council that the total cost of salary increases included within the positional analysis study will be $1.2 million per year. Of that $400,000 in salary increases will go to the police department, $240,000 to the fire department, and $236,000 to public works employees. All the other departments combined will see $324,000 in salary increases.
The city has hired Baker Tilly to conduct the study, which identified 10 cities throughout Arizona similar to Lake Havasu City which they used to determine the market rate for every employee. Although Havasu hasn’t yet released any more detailed numbers from the study, both the police and fire associations conducted parallel reviews of their respective markets and agreed to share what they found with Today’s News-Herald this week.
In short, police officers and firefighters in Lake Havasu City are currently paid less than their counterparts in all 10 of the comparable cities used in the positional analysis study.
In Lake Havasu City, the minimum pay of $22.66 an hour for a police officer is $2.67 below the average of all 10 comparable cities combined ranging from $4.94 an hour less than the Avondale PD to just 21 cents an hour below the minimum rate in Prescott. Local officer’s maximum pay rate of $30.88 is also below all 10 comparable cities, coming in at $4.78 an hour below average, $9.08 less than Avondale and $1.14 less than Prescott.
Fuller said the police association has conducted several reviews in the recent past.
“We want to know the heartbeat of what is happening with police across Arizona,” Fuller said. “We want to have an idea of what we are up against and why we are losing officers. We have a good understanding as an association for what other agencies do and how they are compensating their officers.”
For Lake Havasu City firefighters, the minimum pay of $14.31 an hour is $2.04 below the average of other comparable cities ranging from $2.98 an hour less than the Maricopa Fire Department to 81 cents less than firefighters in Oro Valley. Maximum pay of $20.04 for Havasu firefighters is $2.60 below the average of comparable cities, $4.96 an hour less than Buckeye to $1.20 an hour less than Prescott.
Zink said this was the first time in at least the last 10 years that the firefighters association has conducted its own review. He said they started the process in March while anxiously waiting to see numbers from the Baker Tilly’s study, and with budget talks coming up quickly.
Knudson said both associations have shared the numbers they gathered with him, and he said they accurately reflect the market as identified in the positional analysis study. He said the idea is to adjust the pay for all the city employees up to the market average.
“You look at your comparable cities in Arizona based on size, location, and the types of services that the cities offer,” Knudson said. “Then it is literally as easy as looking up the ranges for each of those cities, adding them up and averaging them out. That indicates your market.”
The numbers provided by the associations to Today’s News-Herald are for police officers and firefighters only, but the positional analysis study looked at all positions within every department in the city.
