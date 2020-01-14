On Dec. 29, 27 volunteers scouted the Bill Williams Wildlife Refuge for the annual bird count. Beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting into the afternoon, the group’s expeditions of two or three people per team explored 10 locations and found 5,400 birds.

According to the tally sheet, the Parker Strip yielded the most sightings, coming in at 1,700 birds.

Two bald eagles were spied. Several types of sparrows were the most commonly found, coming in at 696 birds. The teams also spotted a total of 440 common goldeneye ducks.

A sampling of other Dec. 29 results:

77 mallards

414 greater scaups

265 grebes (three types)

33 hummingbirds

1,178 coots

14 loons

179 double-crested cormorants

23 white pelicans

9 falcons (8 American Kestrals, 1 Merlin)

58 woodpeckers

39 herons and egrets

68 flycatchers (variety)

2 turkey vultures

1 osprey

12 red-tailed hawks

14 common ravens

80 tree swallows

81 wrens (30 were March wrens)

78 gnatcatchers

101 kinglets

42 robins

102 starlings

121 finches

252 blackbirds

