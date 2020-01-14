On Dec. 29, 27 volunteers scouted the Bill Williams Wildlife Refuge for the annual bird count. Beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting into the afternoon, the group’s expeditions of two or three people per team explored 10 locations and found 5,400 birds.
According to the tally sheet, the Parker Strip yielded the most sightings, coming in at 1,700 birds.
Two bald eagles were spied. Several types of sparrows were the most commonly found, coming in at 696 birds. The teams also spotted a total of 440 common goldeneye ducks.
A sampling of other Dec. 29 results:
77 mallards
414 greater scaups
265 grebes (three types)
33 hummingbirds
1,178 coots
14 loons
179 double-crested cormorants
23 white pelicans
9 falcons (8 American Kestrals, 1 Merlin)
58 woodpeckers
39 herons and egrets
68 flycatchers (variety)
2 turkey vultures
1 osprey
12 red-tailed hawks
14 common ravens
80 tree swallows
81 wrens (30 were March wrens)
78 gnatcatchers
101 kinglets
42 robins
102 starlings
121 finches
252 blackbirds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.