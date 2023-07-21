District Director Penny Pew, from the office of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) appeared at Tuesday's public hearing on the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.
Pew issued a statement to the public, as well as U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials on Gosar's behalf:
"Congressman Gosar is in Washington, D.C. and regrets not being able to be here in person," Pew said.
"Congressman Gosar opposes BLM’s proposal to designate existing public lands as a national monument in northern Arizona.
"The move represents the Biden administration’s latest massive land grab effort and would have devastating impacts on Mohave County.
"This proposal circumvents Congressional authority, threatening the American public’s access and use of federal lands.
"Furthermore, the proposal was never coordinated with Mohave County officials, whose community will be permanently changed by this designation.
"Fifty percent of Arizona is designated federal land. Arizona cannot afford more land to be taken away.
"Designating another 1.1 million acres as a national monument will further reduce private ownership and harm hardworking rural Americans in Mohave County.
"The actions taken by the BLM illustrates the Biden administration’s lack of interest in stakeholders on the ground as they advance and promote a radical environmental justice agenda above all else.
"The BLM’s attempt to unlawfully circumvent Congress and restrict the American public’s access and use of federal lands is a clear example of the Biden administration’s abuse of executive authority.
"Whether it is the ever-expanding war on domestic energy production, hostility to domestic mining, prohibition of gas stoves, draconian mandates on what cars Americans can drive, or restricting the public’s access and use of federal lands, the Biden Administration will stop at nothing to inject Joe Biden’s radical eco-agenda in every aspect of American life.
"On behalf of Congressman Paul Gosar, thank you."
