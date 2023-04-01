Chad Attenbury, with Dig Studios, walked the City Council through the full scope of the architect’s designs for the Downtown Catalyst Project during the meeting on Tuesday. The planned park is on the 1.5 acre lot at the corner of McCulloch and Querio that is currently undeveloped and covered in grass.
The center circle
Dig Studios designs would reduce the amount of turf on the property by focusing it into the circular portion of the park surrounded by the walkway, that will serve as the main gathering space. Attenbury said the center circle includes about 25,000 square feet of grass – which is a little more than half an acre.
“It allows us a vehicular pathway to go around this space, and have other areas set up in the north end of the park. It also helps to right-size different events,” Attenbury said. “The walkways do have a design element to them, but we are also using those so when smaller events happen in the park they can be oriented in different directions and fit in different spaces.”
The main stage area for larger events is located next to the main power panel on the eastern side of the center circle.
Collonade and shade
Attenbury said the rows of columns along the walkway will provide power hookups and lighting to many locations throughout the park. Those columns will also make it easier to section off areas of the park to create a single entrance for ticketed events or to separate an area for beer or liquor sales.
The full designs also call for slatted steel shade structures at the top of the columns that would be installed at various pitches meant to maximize the amount of afternoon shade they provide.
“More than just providing shade, the shade canopies will also have LED lighting in them that can be colored for different events and holidays,” Attenbury said. “But shade is the main element. It would also, visually, bring a more distinctive element to the park that I think would make it stand out as an icon.”
Bathrooms
The restrooms are located towards the southeast corner in the designs - near McCulloch Boulevard and the Pima Wash.
Attenbury said the restrooms themselves are modular designs crated out of shipping containers. The full plans include a 40-foot wide restroom facility that would be hooked up to power and sewer. He said the restrooms could be installed as a single 40-foot modular unit, or it could be done in phases with a single 20-foot wide unit to begin with and the option of adding another 20-foot unit in the future.
“There will be doors on the front of the shipping container for all of the stalls,” Attenbury said. “So the front of it would look like a bathroom. The back of it is designed to have a decorative screen wall, and the slatted design for the shade structures is actually wrapped around that container. So the full buildout of the design would enclose the not-as-pretty side of that.”
A future bridge?
The design also includes grading of a platform near the northeast corner that would serve as the landing site of a potential future bridge connecting the park to the Pima Wash parking lot.
The bridge itself is not included in the designs, nor the cost estimate for the project.
“Really there was a tradeoff between how much infrastructure we put into the park – including restroom facilities – and that bridge element,” Attenbury said.
He said without a bridge, people who park in that lot will be able to follow the sidewalk along the wash to where McCulloch Boulevard crosses. Then they can use the walkway leading into the park from the southeast corner of the lot.
Attenbury said bridges are hard to estimate costs for, and only preliminary estimates were put together for a potential bridge. But he said they estimated a prefab bridge would cost more than $400,000 with a full cost of about $800,000 to $1 million for the abutments, landing, walkways, and lighting that would be needed to make that bridge usable.
