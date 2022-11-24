Jillian Usher grew up in Havasu, graduating from Lake Havasu High School in 2013. She went on to obtain an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from Mohave Community College in 2018, where she ran the Student Success Center prior to graduating.
Usher is still involved with MCC, currently serving as the Vice Chair on the MCC Foundation Board.
Usher said she is continuing her education at the Arizona State University Havasu campus, studying organizational leadership.
Usher began her professional career as a freelance content writer and journalist, working as a social media consultant, a content developer for websites, and writing profiles on individuals and businesses.
Usher then became the communications director for the Partnership for Economic Development, where she was introduced to non-profit organizations such as Creative Comrades and First Fridays.
Usher said she first applied to be the museum’s executive director in late 2019, but didn’t get the job. She was again considered for the position in August 2020, but ultimately the Board of Directors decided to hire her for a newly created Communications Director position at the museum instead.
Usher said in that role she handled much of the behind-the-scenes administrative work. She was also in charge of marketing, and created the museum’s entire digital marketing infrastructure from scratch during that time.
Looking back now, Usher says she feels like all of her life experiences to date have been preparing her to lead the museum.
“When you are born in a place, you kind of hope that you can make a difference in it,” Usher said. “I was born here and in fourth grade I came to the museum for my birthday, so it’s just those little things and little connections. Once I came here, it kind of felt like I was always meant to be here. In a weird way, I feel like this was my purpose – to come to the museum. Everything I have learned in my life through school and the connections I’ve made have just kind of snowballed into this position. I feel like this is what everything was leading up to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.