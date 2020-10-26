1. Emphasize high school graduation and promote best practices for certificate, college, and career readiness.
2. Support students through a pathway to certificates, college, and career.
Postsecondary access and success
3. Through policy and innovation, work collaboratively to address barriers to credential and degree completion.
4. Ensure pathways and options for education beyond high school are available to all.
5. Champion strategies to make postsecondary educational options more affordable.
Workforce and business development
6. Attract businesses to Arizona with well-educated and highly skilled workers and jobs.
7. Promote businesses with proven success in fostering certificate and degree completion among employees.
8. Develop and expand partnerships between industries and educational providers to align current and future workforce needs.
Systems and structures
9. Utilize metrics and data systems to support thoughtful partnerships and collaboration in pursuit of the 60 percent post high school attainment goal.
10. Increase public awareness of the options and value of pathways for education beyond high school.
- The Northwest Attainment Committee has also adopted these pillars
