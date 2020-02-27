Living in Lake Havasu City isn’t cheap, and that can be a big barrier in getting young professionals to move to the area.
On one hand that indicates the local housing market is strong, but on the other it exacerbates demographic starvation – the side effect of an aging population.
“There are a lot of factors that are taken into consideration, such as market demand in our area,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said of the high cost of local housing. “Folks are moving here and enjoying what we have to offer, which is keeping housing inventory low and drives up some of the costs of rent. So there is a need for us to come up with alternative housing solutions such as apartments, condos and things that are affordable for professionals moving to the area such as teachers, nurses, public safety personnel and those types of folks.”
Built Well Construction owner Sam Woods has recently been working on several low-cost housing developments around town. At times, his projects have come face to face with the very issue the developments are meant to address – the effects of an expensive housing market. Woods said one of the tiny home communities he is working on near North Lake Havasu Avenue, called Esperanza, had to subcontract out the framing of the houses to California and have them shipped to Havasu.
He said there wasn’t enough labor available to complete the project locally, and he said that it wasn’t an isolated incident.
“We have no workforce – zero,” he said. “I don’t blame them. You can’t live here because rent is out the roof and what do you get for $900? Not much. That is a big part of my drive.”
The issue of affordable housing is also frequently on the minds of elected officials. Sheehy said the city works to connect land developers with people who finance affordable housing projects. But building affordable houses is sometimes easier said than done.
“The cost of land and the cost of construction materials have been increasing,” Sheehy said. “So it poses a bit of a challenge to be able to build those quality developments and still have them priced at a rate that is affordable for folks that are looking for housing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.