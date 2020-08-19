The Lake Havasu Unified School District approved a change to school board meetings Tuesday night, allowing for all future meetings to be held at the performing arts center at Lake Havasu High School.
Meetings will also continue to be streamed online, and attendance will still be limited in order to conform to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Emails can also still be submitted for public comment to boardmeeting@lhusd.org for those not in attendance. Public comments are limited to three minutes.
