Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested three county residents in a series of undercover sting operations that began last Friday, including one allegedly undocumented immigrant.
Fort Mohave resident Daniel Saguchi-Cazares, 26, was arrested Jan. 29 on counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. According to Mohave County Jail records, Saguchi-Cazares was found to be residing illegally in the U.S., and remains in custody without bond as he awaits possible deportation.
Kingman residents Gregory Schutte and Michael Shaw, both 29, were each arrested on counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Schutte was additionally charged last week with attempted commercial exploitation of a minor and child sex trafficking.
The stings were part of a continuing operation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement agencies to find and apprehend potential online predators.
“Some of the individuals we arrested commented they were aware of our operations and had seen our press releases,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Jason Elsbury. “Even with that information, it did not stop them from committing these crimes, and that is why we will continue our efforts with these operations.”
According to Elsbury, possible incarceration is sometimes no deterrent to online predators. In the past 14 months, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 22 residents on charges related to internet crimes against children. As of Thursday, nine of those defendants have been convicted, or have pleaded guilty to the accusations against them.
“If we can prevent even one child from being victimized, we are doing our jobs,” Elsbury said. “We owe our communities nothing less.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Shaw remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Mohave County Jail records did not show Schutte to be in custody as of Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.