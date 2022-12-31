Today is the first day of 2023 and the 12th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: J. Edgar Hoover (1895-1972), FBI director; J.D. Salinger (1919-2010), author; Grandmaster Flash (1958- ), musician; Morris Chestnut (1969- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Kathleen Casey-Kirschling, considered the first of some 78 million post-World War II “baby boomers” in the U.S., was born in Philadelphia one second after midnight on Jan. 1, 1946.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1902, the University of Michigan Wolverines defeated Stanford University, 49-0, in the first college football bowl game, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It’s funny. All you have to do is say something nobody understands, and they’ll do practically anything you want them to.” -- J.D. Salinger, “The Catcher in the Rye”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1 million -- people processed through the Ellis Island immigration station in 1907, the peak year for immigration to the United States.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 29) and full moon (Jan.6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.