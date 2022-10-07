How much money is available?
The Lake Havasu City Council has set aside up to $1 million. The Community Resource Coalition has said it doesn’t intend for the entire amount to be awarded to any single applicant.
What is the city looking for?
In creating the coalition, the City Council gave some direction for how they would ultimately like to see the money used. The council has said it would like the money to go towards a project, program, or resource that has a pathway to becoming sustainable after the grant money is spent. Council also said the proposal should address food, housing, medical services, agency services childcare, senior and adult care, senior services, or any other social service that is needed in Lake Havasu City.
Who can apply?
Any public or private nonprofit or business organization is eligible to apply for the grant, as long as they are in good standing with no outstanding tax liens or judgements, and they must serve Lake Havasu City residents. Proposals must provide a program or project that would serve Lake Havasu City residents.
How to apply
Applications will be available on Lake Havasu City’s website at lhcaz.gov starting on Tuesday, and must be filled out electronically. The deadline to submit an application is December 9 at 5 p.m.
How will the grants be awarded
The Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition was formed earlier this year specifically to help the city decide how to award the grant money. Coalition members will review and score each application individually, using a scoring rubric the coalition created. In January 2023 the coalition will meet to review their scoring and decide on the coalition’s recommendation for how the grant money should be awarded. Ultimately, the City Council will have the final say on how to award the grants.
