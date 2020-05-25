Week ending / Initial claims / continued claims
Jan. 4 / 3,132 / 17,991
Jan. 11 / 4,654 / 18,259
Jan. 18 / 4,152 / 18,421
Jan. 25 / 3,475 / 18,401
Feb. 1 / 3,087 / 18,854
Feb. 8 / 3,636 / 18,461
Feb. 15 / 3,538 / 18,516
Feb. 22 / 3,151 / 18,217
Feb. 29 / 3,086 / 18,137
Mar. 7 / 3,357 / 17,593
Mar. 14 / 3,844 / 17,595
Mar. 21 / 29,348 / 18,108
Mar. 28 / 88,688 / 26,381
Apr. 4 / 132,382 / 62,566
Apr. 11 / 95,495 / 120,452
Apr. 18 / 72,433 / 170,200
Apr. 25 / 52,529 / 196,272
May 2 / 42,955 / 218,541
May 9 / 31,032 / 228,581
May 16 / 31,933 / 229,947
May 23 / 24,723 / 277,854
Source: Arizona Department of Economic Security
