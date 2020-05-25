Week ending / Initial claims / continued claims

Jan. 4 / 3,132 / 17,991

Jan. 11 / 4,654 / 18,259

Jan. 18 / 4,152 / 18,421

Jan. 25 / 3,475 / 18,401

Feb. 1 / 3,087 / 18,854

Feb. 8 / 3,636 / 18,461

Feb. 15 / 3,538 / 18,516

Feb. 22 / 3,151 / 18,217

Feb. 29 / 3,086 / 18,137

Mar. 7 / 3,357 / 17,593

Mar. 14 / 3,844 / 17,595

Mar. 21 / 29,348 / 18,108

Mar. 28 / 88,688 / 26,381

Apr. 4 / 132,382 / 62,566

Apr. 11 / 95,495 / 120,452

Apr. 18 / 72,433 / 170,200

Apr. 25 / 52,529 / 196,272

May 2 / 42,955 / 218,541

May 9 / 31,032 / 228,581

May 16 / 31,933 / 229,947

May 23 / 24,723 / 277,854

 Source: Arizona Department of Economic Security

