County Vaccinating 1st dose 2nd dose Vaccinations phase ordered

Apache 1B 623 0 2,400

Cochise Priority 1B 2,953 0 5,200

Coconino Priority 1B 4,667 66 7,575

Gila Priority 1B 2,095 0 3,000

Graham Priority 1B 714 0 1,500

Greenlee Priority 1B 227 0 500

La Paz 1A 205 0 500

Maricopa Priority 1B 87,811 7,821 378,100

Mohave Priority 1B 3,261 0 9,600

Navajo 1B 2,212 0 4,300

Pima 1A 28,806 4,149 28,806

Pinal 1B 7,836 1 14,500

Santa Cruz 1B 915 0 1,900

Yavapai 1A 3,731 0 10,400

Yuma Priority 1B 4,387 0 7,400

Source: Arizona Department of Health Services

