County Vaccinating 1st dose 2nd dose Vaccinations phase ordered
Apache 1B 623 0 2,400
Cochise Priority 1B 2,953 0 5,200
Coconino Priority 1B 4,667 66 7,575
Gila Priority 1B 2,095 0 3,000
Graham Priority 1B 714 0 1,500
Greenlee Priority 1B 227 0 500
La Paz 1A 205 0 500
Maricopa Priority 1B 87,811 7,821 378,100
Mohave Priority 1B 3,261 0 9,600
Navajo 1B 2,212 0 4,300
Pima 1A 28,806 4,149 28,806
Pinal 1B 7,836 1 14,500
Santa Cruz 1B 915 0 1,900
Yavapai 1A 3,731 0 10,400
Yuma Priority 1B 4,387 0 7,400
Source: Arizona Department of Health Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.