The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 1
Joyce Derian
Time: 2:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Forgery-With Written Instrument (F)
Daniel Jones
Time: 10:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Operation with Improper Number/Decal (P)
Gauge Ogas
Time: 5:11 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Karl Kluge
Time: 5:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Means of Transpiration (F) and Fugitive from Justice (F)
Joshua Kalisz
Time: 8:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
April 2
William Carmody
Time: 1:55 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Travis Cook
Time: 3:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F) and Failure to Comply (M)
Crystal Nunez
Time: 8:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Jacinta Piquette
Time: 10:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)x2
Boston Myers
Time: 11:07 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphilia-Possession/Use (F).
Terry Cantrell
Time: 11:35 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
April 3
Gregory Fearns
Time: 12:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Jeffery Brown
Time: 12:25 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)
Ricardo Villalobos Ramos
Time: 9:35 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
April 4
John Nieders
Time: 8:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F)
Cody Boulet
Time: 3:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M) and Forgery-with Written Instrument (F).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.