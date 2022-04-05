The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

April 1

Joyce Derian

Time: 2:48 p.m.

Charge(s): Forgery-With Written Instrument (F)

Daniel Jones

Time: 10:35 a.m.

Charge(s): Operation with Improper Number/Decal (P)

Gauge Ogas

Time: 5:11 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Karl Kluge

Time: 5:19 p.m.

Charge(s): Theft-Means of Transpiration (F) and Fugitive from Justice (F)

Joshua Kalisz

Time: 8:37 p.m.

Charge(s): Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)

April 2

William Carmody

Time: 1:55 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Travis Cook

Time: 3:28 a.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F) and Failure to Comply (M)

Crystal Nunez

Time: 8:56 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)

Jacinta Piquette

Time: 10:16 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)x2

Boston Myers

Time: 11:07 p.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphilia-Possession/Use (F).

Terry Cantrell

Time: 11:35 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

April 3

Gregory Fearns

Time: 12:10 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Jeffery Brown

Time: 12:25 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)

Ricardo Villalobos Ramos

Time: 9:35 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

April 4

John Nieders

Time: 8:20 p.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F)

Cody Boulet

Time: 3:26 p.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M) and Forgery-with Written Instrument (F).

