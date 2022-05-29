The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

May 29

Dominique Melogoza

Time: 12:51 a.m.

Charge(s): Speed-exceed limit 20/40 mph (M)

Eduardo Aguilar

Time: 1:20 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault- resist arrest-passive resistance (M), Obst Hwy/pub Lic Thoroughfare (M)

Daniel Carrillo

Time: 2:34 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI-liquor/drugs/vapors/combo (M), DUI-W/BAC of .08 or more (M), DUI-Extreme e-BAC.15-.20 (M), Criminal Damage (unedr$1000) (M), Fail stop/notify/acct-unatt vehicle (M)

Scott Stepp

Time: 9:36 p.m.

Charge(s): Theft-control property (M), Rule of criminal procedure failure to comply (M)

Donald Millard

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)

Jaymie Kime

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)

Daniel Kime

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)

David Zanin

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M), Liquor-minor in possession (M)

Tyler Bullcrone

Time: 3:58 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)

Bruce Lee

Time: 4:17 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)

Levi Lopez

Time: 3:22 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)

Ryan Welch

Time: 7:20 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI-aggravated OUI-person <15 YOA 1st of (F)

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.