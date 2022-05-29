The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 29
Dominique Melogoza
Time: 12:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed-exceed limit 20/40 mph (M)
Eduardo Aguilar
Time: 1:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault- resist arrest-passive resistance (M), Obst Hwy/pub Lic Thoroughfare (M)
Daniel Carrillo
Time: 2:34 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI-liquor/drugs/vapors/combo (M), DUI-W/BAC of .08 or more (M), DUI-Extreme e-BAC.15-.20 (M), Criminal Damage (unedr$1000) (M), Fail stop/notify/acct-unatt vehicle (M)
Scott Stepp
Time: 9:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-control property (M), Rule of criminal procedure failure to comply (M)
Donald Millard
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
Jaymie Kime
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
Daniel Kime
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
David Zanin
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M), Liquor-minor in possession (M)
Tyler Bullcrone
Time: 3:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
Bruce Lee
Time: 4:17 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
Levi Lopez
Time: 3:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
Ryan Welch
Time: 7:20 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI-aggravated OUI-person <15 YOA 1st of (F)
