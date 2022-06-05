The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

June 4

Joshua Bonsang

Time: 3:02 a.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated DUI - License Suspended/Revoked (F), Aggravated DUI - Third DUI (F), Aggravated DUI - Wrong Way Driving (F) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)

Alejandro Esparza-Hernandez

Time: 3:56 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)x3

Manuel Martinez

Time: 4:40 a.m.

Charge(s): Drive W/lic susp/revoke/canc (M)

Isabella Pacheco

Time: 2:19 p.m.

Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)

David Capeling

Time: 11:27 p.m.

Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure failure to comply (M)

Juan Jose Morales

Time: 11:41 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI-Liquor/drugs/vapors/combo (M), DUI-W/bac of .08 or more (M)

Davis Bishop

Time: 3:50 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI W/bac of .08 or more (M)

Davis Bishop

Time: 6:26 a.m.

Charge(s): Destruction of or injury to public jail (F)

