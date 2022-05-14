Please note: The Nursing graduates were allowed to walk during ASU’s May 14 ceremony but will complete their program in summer 2022.

Biology

Amber Saunders – Biology, BS †

Business Administration

Christian Sanchez – Business Administration, BA

Wyatt Van Ella – Business Administration, BA

Communication

Mackenzie Klee – Communication, BA

Cong Pham – Communication, BA

Craig Ruscitti – Communication, BA

Criminology and Criminal Justice

Daniel Powell – Criminology and Criminal Justice, BS †

Nursing

Skya Camila-Marie Allen – Nursing, BSN

Kylie Ann Briley – Nursing, BSN §

Jamie Lamai Clark – Nursing, BSN ‡

Makenna Fullford – Nursing, BSN §

Sara Lopez – Nursing, BSN §

Alexis Player – Nursing, BSN §

John Salvado Ramos-O’Connell – Nursing, BSN §

Nursing cont.

Sabrina Rivas-Tavares – Nursing, BSN ‡

Kelee Simoneau – Nursing, BSN ‡

Monica Spikes – Nursing, BSN

Cassidee Wax – Nursing, BSN §

Political Science

Ahmed Metwally – Political Science, BA §

Psychology

Jazmin Gutierrez – Psychology, BA

Inna Yakhontova – Psychology, BA †

Runqi Zhang – Psychology, BA ‡

Nancy Suarez-Castro – Psychology, BA

† Summa Cum Laude designates graduates with a cumulative grade point average of 3.80 – 4.00.

‡ Magna Cum Laude designates graduates with a cumulative grade point average of 3.60 – 3.79.

§ Cum Laude designates graduates with a cumulative grade point average of 3.40 – 3.59.

