Please note: The Nursing graduates were allowed to walk during ASU’s May 14 ceremony but will complete their program in summer 2022.
Biology
Amber Saunders – Biology, BS †
Business Administration
Christian Sanchez – Business Administration, BA
Wyatt Van Ella – Business Administration, BA
Communication
Mackenzie Klee – Communication, BA
Cong Pham – Communication, BA
Craig Ruscitti – Communication, BA
Criminology and Criminal Justice
Daniel Powell – Criminology and Criminal Justice, BS †
Nursing
Skya Camila-Marie Allen – Nursing, BSN
Kylie Ann Briley – Nursing, BSN §
Jamie Lamai Clark – Nursing, BSN ‡
Makenna Fullford – Nursing, BSN §
Sara Lopez – Nursing, BSN §
Alexis Player – Nursing, BSN §
John Salvado Ramos-O’Connell – Nursing, BSN §
Nursing cont.
Sabrina Rivas-Tavares – Nursing, BSN ‡
Kelee Simoneau – Nursing, BSN ‡
Monica Spikes – Nursing, BSN
Cassidee Wax – Nursing, BSN §
Political Science
Ahmed Metwally – Political Science, BA §
Psychology
Jazmin Gutierrez – Psychology, BA
Inna Yakhontova – Psychology, BA †
Runqi Zhang – Psychology, BA ‡
Nancy Suarez-Castro – Psychology, BA
† Summa Cum Laude designates graduates with a cumulative grade point average of 3.80 – 4.00.
‡ Magna Cum Laude designates graduates with a cumulative grade point average of 3.60 – 3.79.
§ Cum Laude designates graduates with a cumulative grade point average of 3.40 – 3.59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.