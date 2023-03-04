Faculty and staff at ASU Havasu may be celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year, but plans to bring a four year university to Lake Havasu City have been circulating for well over a decade.
Below is an abridged timeline of the journey to bring an Arizona State University campus to Lake Havasu.
2004 —Lake Havasu City residents, Conrad “Connie” Blevins, Floyd Hamilton, and Bill Ullery create the Havasu Foundation for Higher Learning with the purpose of bringing a four year university to Lake Havasu City. Blevins had been floating the idea of bringing a public university to Havasu since 1989. (Photo: https://www.havasunews.com/news/the-roots-of-asu-in-havasu/article_85121719-da38-50bc-84b2-9ac77f261fe4.html)
2010 — Due to budget cuts the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board votes to shutdown Daytona Middle School. The board will go on to approve a contract with ASU to use the former middle school facility as the college’s campus at no cost. As part of the agreement ASU pays for the campus’s utilities and maintenance. (https://www.havasunews.com/news/school-s-future-in-limbo/image_fd36f1f4-9e1a-5900-be28-8803af435f69.html)
June 4, 2010 — A Feasibility study for Lake Havasu City campus is completed by ASU. The survey was given to students and adults in Lake Havasu City, Mohave County and Riverside and San Bernardino counties. 54% of LHHS students stated they were likely to attend an ASU campus here for a bachelor’s and 8 percent of Lake Havasu adults (3,400 people) stated they were definitely very likely to apply.
Feb. 2011 — ASU announces plans for a Lake Havasu Campus contingent on Havasu Foundation for Higher Learning fundraising $2 million. For its part Arizona State University invested $1.5 million into the campus bringing the total cost for renovations and first year operating costs to $3.5 million. Steve Greeley, the foundation president at the time, called the announcement the biggest thing to happen to Havasu since the London Bridge.
Sept. 2011-The Santiagos, owners of The Beachcomber Resort and Island Inn Suites, donate a $1 million to ASU Havasu, exceeding Havasu Foundation for Higher Learning’s fundraising goal of $2 million. (Photo: https://www.havasunews.com/news/two-reasons-havasu-met-fundraising-goal-for-asu-campus/article_3d184d65-a5f0-5f4f-8c9c-231bdfa4287f.html)
Sept. 22, 2011- The Arizona Board of Regents give final approval to the ASU Lake Havasu City Campus. (Photo: https://www.havasunews.com/news/ariz-regents-to-vote-on-asu-pact/image_20c3e3d6-c5a3-5b52-98ee-5d3ad051b6e5.html)
Oct. 6, 2011-Phase 1 of the remodeling work at Daytona Middle School, now ASU Havasu, begins preparing for classes to start next year. Local architect Jerry Clark was tapped to led the renovations. In addition to working on other ASU buildings in the Phoenix valley, Clark was also responsible for renovations at the London Bridge Resort. (Photo: https://www.havasunews.com/news/community_news/phase-1-begins-at-future-a-s-u-college-campus/article_afb31b53-c1a9-50b9-b2b2-92036a2c4a81.html)
Oct. 8, 2011- ASU Havasu hires its first faculty and staff members Laura Rosensweet, admissions advising counselor; Sharon Harvey, professor and Loren Crabtree, distinguished visiting professor. Rosensweet focused on student recruiting and Harvey and Crabtree developed the satellite’s campus’s general education curriculum.
Aug. 23, 2012- First day of classes at ASU Havasu. There are 70 students enrolled in the starting class at ASU Havasu with some students coming as far as the East Coast to attend the new campus. 50 percent of the students were freshmen and the other 50 percent were transfer students.
Aug. 21, 2014- ASU Havasu’s first graduating class of eight students receive their degree in ceremony at Daytona Gym. Keeping a promised he had made, ASU President Michael Crow paid for three graduates trips to Tempe so they could take part in undergraduate commencement ceremony at Sun Devil Stadium. (Photo: https://www.havasunews.com/news/asu-havasu-s-first-grads-walk-tonight/article_efaf4980-dcb1-11e3-a289-0019bb2963f4.html)
Aug. 15 2015- After housing students in the Days Inn for the first couple years of classes, ASU Havasu officially moved students into on campus housing. The college purchased the Economy Inn near campus and converted the hotel into a dorm that can house 160 students. (Photo: https://www.havasunews.com/news/first-students-in-asu-s-new-dorms-settle-in/article_04fc6960-43c4-11e5-a5f9-67488d331f53.html)
Jan. 2019- ASU Havasu announces new nursing program that is satellite extension of ASU’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation. In addition to increasing the college enrollment, ASU Havasu hopes the nursing program (which has spaces for 32 students a year) while help address the healthcare worker shortage in Mohave County. (Photo: https://www.havasunews.com/news/asu-havasu-to-beef-up-options-with-new-nursing-program/article_f82a9e72-c433-11eb-a305-23538451e47b.html)
