According to attorneys for the state, a Lake Havasu City man accused of fathering the child of a 14-year-old victim has done it before. Now, prosecutors could use the facts of 63-year-old Terry Fichtelman’s past California conviction against him at his pending trial, if a judge allows it.
Fichtelman has awaited trial since June on charges of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15, after Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a paternity test showed him to be the father of the victim’s child. According to investigators, the offense occurred between October 2017 and January 2018, when the victim and her mother both lived in the same housing lot as Fichtelman on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road.
The alleged sexual abuse by Fichtelman would not be the first time, according to prosecutors, and the case now unfolding in Mohave Superior Court may bear echoes of his conviction in California more than 30 years ago.
Past conviction
In September 1990, Fichtelman was arrested after Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators learned that he allegedly maintained a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old child.
Fichtelman, who was 34 years old at the time, was identified in court records as the victim’s foster-father. Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman has sought to convey the details of that case to a jury at Fichtelman’s
pending trial, in an effort establish a possible pattern of sexual abuse by the defendant.
“The victim reported that the defendant treated her like an adult, loved her, and told her that he looks at her as a woman, and not as a child,” Schoppman wrote in a motion to the court in January. “He said he would stay if she wanted to keep the baby.”
The victim in that case, identified by the initials “M.T.” in court records, would be 43 years old today. After she admitted to authorities that Fichtelman was the father of her child, she was ordered by the court in August, 1990 to receive an abortion.
Fichtelman was ultimately convicted in 1991 on 100 counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor, and sentenced to 38 years in prison. He was released in 2010 on parole.
A subpoena has been issued for the victim in that case to give testimony later this month in Mohave Superior Court.
Coinciding incidents
Both the victim and her mother initially denied Fichtelman’s guilt in the case, according to court documents. But in a publicly-available letter to Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho, the victim - now an adult - appeared to acknowledge Fichtelman as the father of her child in December, and pleaded for leniency on his behalf.
“I know what Terry did was wrong, but there is a child involved,” the victim wrote. “He’s not young, and he should be involved now.”
According to court records, Fichtelman is also listed as the father on a birth certificate belonging to the victim’s child, which was issued in January 2022.
A pattern of abuse
Last week, court psychologist Nichole Pondell, of Phoenix, submitted a report that appeared to establish a pattern of abuse by Fichtelman with both of the alleged victims.
“(Both victims) started to develop or had already developed secondary sex characteristics,” Pondell’s report said. “It appears he was in a position of trust with both females … It is believed the victims lacked emotional and mental maturity, as well as are considered to be vulnerable. He appeared to objectify the victims for his sexual gratification.”
According to Pondell, Fichtelman appeared to have taken advantage of opportunities to act in secret in each case, as well as his proximity to the alleged victims.
“It appears from collateral data that Fichtelman acted out sexually with both victims when no one else was present, or could witness the abuse. Records showed (the previous victim) lived with (Fichtelman) from December 1989 to August 1990. He and (the more recent victim) lived in the same property.”
As for the frequency of such offenses, there is only one that has been confirmed by a jury of Fichtelman’s peers in 1991, as well as the current accusation against Fichtelman. But Pondell did not dismiss the possibility of other instances in her report.
“It appears from 2010 until 2013, he was monitored by parole.” Pondell reported. “It is unknown if he had any restrictions as it related to minor contact … It is unknown if Fichtelman has additional victims and if he acted out sexually against other victims during the period of 2010 until 2017.”
Pondell said that her report was compiled through uncorroborated documents and police reports, and that she had never interviewed Fichtelman while researching her statements to the court.
But according to Pondell, enough evidence existed to illustrate a propensity toward aberrant or sexually deviant behavior by Fichtelman, which prosecutors may need to prove before his 1991 conviction may be mentioned to a Mohave County jury in Fichtelman’s pending criminal trial.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho is expected to decide whether information from that case can be presented in Fichtelman’s current proceedings, at a scheduled April 29 hearing.
