Year Household Individual
income income
2011 $44,069 $24,396
2012 $42,428 $23,203
2013 $42,552 $22,829
2014 $42,718 $22,607
2015 $42,847 $22,569
2016 $44,376 $23,881
2017 $47,424 $25,220
2018 $51,187 $26,863
2019 $53,605 $27,503
- Data from the U.S. Census
