Year Household Individual

income income

2011 $44,069 $24,396

2012 $42,428 $23,203

2013 $42,552 $22,829

2014 $42,718 $22,607

2015 $42,847 $22,569

2016 $44,376 $23,881

2017 $47,424 $25,220

2018 $51,187 $26,863

2019 $53,605 $27,503

- Data from the U.S. Census

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.