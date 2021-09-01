Sunny. High 101F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 2, 2021 @ 12:36 am
Year 2 bedroom 3 bedroom
2016 $160,535 $262,499
2017 $171,297 $294,972
2018 $199,132 $318,682
2019 $207,650 $346,234
2020 $242,940 $395,096
2021* $285,513 $487,857
*= year to date
- Information provided by the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors
