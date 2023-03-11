It’s been 102 days since President Biden committed to protecting Avi Kwa Ame.
12 tribes consider Avi Kwa Ame sacred, including the Mojave, Hualapai, and the Chemehuevi Paiute tribes. 10 of those tribes speak Yuman, the language spoken by tribes around the Colorado River.
450,000 acres of Southern Nevada land in the proposed national monument site.
More than 200 endemic plants including the world’s largest Joshua tree forest. A few of the Joshua trees in the forest are over 900 years old.
The area boasts 28 species of native grass.
Avi Kwa Ame is 5,600 feet above sea level and is 80 miles south of Las Vegas.
The proposed national monument would connect 5 protected areas: the Mojave National Preserve, the Castle Mountains National Monument, the Mojave Trails National Monument, the Dead Mountain Wilderness Area in California and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Avi Kwa Ame would be Nevada’s 4th national monument.
Avi Kwa Ame (Mojave for Spirit Mountain) has a summit peak of 5,639 feet.
24 species of raptors call the mountain home, including bald eagles, peregrine falcons and western screech owls.
