Top Names for Boys Born in 2019 in Arizona
Rank Name Count
1 Liam 410
2 Noah 397
3 Sebastian 291
4 Oliver 287
5 Elijah 286
6 Mateo 281
7 Benjamin 255
8 Daniel 251
9 Alexander 249
10 Julian 229
11 David 218
12 Santiago 216
13 James 212
14 Mason 207
15 Michael 206
16 Ethan 202
17 Logan 194
18 Joseph 193
19 Gabriel 190
20 Ezra 187
Top Name for Girls Born in 2019 in Arizona
Rank Name Count
1 Olivia 406
2 Emma 355
3 Isabella 319
4 Sophia 316
5 Mia 306
6 Luna 246
7 Camila 240
8 Ava 237
9 Charlotte 237
10 Amelia 230
11 Evelyn 222
12 Aria 201
13 Victoria 196
14 Mila 195
15 Penelope 188
16 Scarlett 177
17 Abigail 170
18 Sofia 170
19 Emily 169
20 Elizabeth 168
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.