Top Names for Boys Born in 2019 in Arizona

Rank Name Count

1 Liam 410

2 Noah 397

3 Sebastian 291

4 Oliver 287

5 Elijah 286

6 Mateo 281

7 Benjamin 255

8 Daniel 251

9 Alexander 249

10 Julian 229

11 David 218

12 Santiago 216

13 James 212

14 Mason 207

15 Michael 206

16 Ethan 202

17 Logan 194

18 Joseph 193

19 Gabriel 190

20 Ezra 187

Top Name for Girls Born in 2019 in Arizona

Rank Name Count

1 Olivia 406

2 Emma 355

3 Isabella 319

4 Sophia 316

5 Mia 306

6 Luna 246

7 Camila 240

8 Ava 237

9 Charlotte 237

10 Amelia 230

11 Evelyn 222

12 Aria 201

13 Victoria 196

14 Mila 195

15 Penelope 188

16 Scarlett 177

17 Abigail 170

18 Sofia 170

19 Emily 169

20 Elizabeth 168

