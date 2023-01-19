Hot air balloons took flight over Havasu early Thursday morning, and hundreds of Lake Havasu City residents and visitors were among the first to arrive at Windsor Beach for the start of this year’s Lake Havasu Balloon Festival.
And although Thursday’s showing featured few balloons of its own, a selection of vendors, fellow balloon enthusiasts and displays were there to greet spectators at the location.
The event itself may be worth the price of admission for visitors, as the balloon festival is expected to draw thousands of spectators this weekend. Sandy Waclaw, of Illinois, has visited the event for the past several years in Havasu.
“It’s fabulous,” Waclaw said. “But every time we’ve come, we never get to see balloons flying. It’s been too windy.”
Traditionally, those flights have taken place early on mornings of the event, with pilots soaring over Havasu landmarks including The Island, the London Bridge, Lake Havasu State Park and the city’s Downtown District.
And although those flights may still take place, there remains the possibility pilots could be grounded Friday and Saturday due to high winds. According to the National Weather Service, wind speeds are expected to be as high as 16 miles per hour Friday, with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. On Saturday, those winds will rise as high as 14 miles per hour, with gusts as strong as 22 miles per hour, weather officials said this week.
The event is expected to continue starting at 6 a.m.. The balloon festival will include planned tethered balloon rides, balloon displays, concessions and artwork, demonstrations and exhibitions by local organizations, and a carnival “Fun Zone” at Windsor Beach.
General admission for the Balloon Festival will cost $20 for a four-day pass, with free entry to children 10 and younger. Admission to the event’s carnival “Fun Zone” will cost $70 for a four-day pass, or $30 per day pass, with free admission to children 10 and younger.
All proceeds from the event are expected to be donated this year to local nonprofit groups by the Balloon Festival’s sponsoring organizations, which include the Lake Havasu Kiwanis Club, the London Bridge Rotary Club, the Lake Havasu Rotary Club, the Sunrise Rotary Club and the Daybreakers Lions Club.
Pets are prohibited from entering this year’s event.
