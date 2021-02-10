FY 2018-19
Bed Tax total: $1,112,000
Hotels/motels: $788,000
Short term rentals: $324,000
Go Lake Havasu received a total of $1.855 million in FY 2019 from Havasu’s bed tax and its food and beverage tax.
Go Lake Havasu is currently paid 75% of the bed tax, which amounted to $834,000 in FY 2019. If proceeds from short term rentals were removed from payments to Go Lake Havasu they would have instead gotten $591,000 from the bed tax.
If the bed tax from short term rentals were retained but the percentage paid to Go Lake Havasu dropped from 75% to 50% they would have been paid $556,000 of the bed tax revenue.
FY 2019-20
Bed tax total - $1,232,000
Hotels/motels: $776,000
Short term rentals: $456,000
Go Lake Havasu received a total of $1.9 million in FY 2020 from Havasu’s bed tax and its food and beverage tax.
Go Lake Havasu is currently paid 75% of the bed tax, which amounted to $924,000 in FY 2020. If proceeds from short term rentals were removed from payments to Go Lake Havasu they would have instead gotten $582,000 from the bed tax.
If the bed tax from short term rentals were retained but the percentage paid to Go Lake Havasu dropped from 75% to 50% they would have been paid $616,000 of the bed tax revenue.
