On Thursday afternoon, Bob Dean was concentrating on a big patch of dirt in Havasu. More specifically, he talked about why he grooms the soil in the rodeo ring at SARA Park.
“I rake the arena so cowboys don’t land on rocks,” he said. “I make sure it’s good and cultivated. Barrel racers love me ’cause I get the ground safe for them.”
Ground conditions aren’t something one would consider dangerous with all those excitable bulls and broncos hopping around. But anyone who has taken a rock to the rump by accident can appreciate Dean’s efforts.
This is the 17th year Dean has come to Havasu from his home in Williams to tend to the rodeo arena. The “old cowboy,” as he calls himself, takes a lot of pride in his work and providing for the safety of others.
As the livestock milled around in pens, Dean and Tony VanRooy were considering their next move in prepping the perimeter of the arena. Wearing his “Friends of the Fair” ball cap, VanRooy said he’s been helping out at the rodeo event almost since its inception.
Dean explained that all the livestock for the rodeo came from a ranch in New Mexico.
“There’s a lot of nice animals here,” he said as he surveyed several bucking broncos milling around in a pen. The horses were calm and docile. It was hard to fathom that they explode with energy in the rodeo ring.
“Broncin’ is what they were bred for. A lot of them have quarter horse or work horse in them. They love bucking. These buckin’ horses – they cost a lot of money,” Dean said.
He estimated the horses ranged in age from four to 20 years old and were a mix of females and geldings. They aren’t particularly friendly, either.
“They don’t want much to do with people. They kinda got the disposition of a mother-in-law,” he smiled.
The horses won’t get a bath before performing this weekend, either.
“Most of them never had a bath in their life, ’cept when it rains,” Dean quipped.
Before departing, a guest thanked Dean for his time and wished him a good weekend while visiting Havasu.
“I’m 81 years old. I learned a long time ago that you don’t just have a good time. You gotta make ’em. And I will,” he promised.
