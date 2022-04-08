WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday heralded the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is about to become the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, as a moment of “real change in American history.”
Biden, who watched with Jackson in the Roosevelt Room on Thursday as the Senate voted 53 to 47 to confirm her, praised the judge as being “fair and impartial” while touting his fulfillment of a campaign promise to appoint a Black woman to the high court if given the chance.
“This is going to let so much sun shine on so many young women,” the president said during a ceremony on the White House’s South Lawn. “It’s a powerful thing when people can see themselves in others.”
Jackson, a 51-year-old judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, will be sworn in later this year to replace retiring Stephen G. Breyer, 83, one of the court’s three liberals, once the current term ends in June.
In an emotional and sometimes tearful speech, during which she thanked the president and his staff, family members and mentors, Jackson called her appointment “the greatest honor of my life.”
“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” Jackson said. “But we’ve made it — all of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.