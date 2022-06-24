"This is a huge victory for children across this country. For decades, we allowed a terrible Court ruling to justify an abortion regime. That ends today… but the pro life fight has to continue in the states. Mark Kelly — and nearly every other Democrat in the Senate — voted to legalize abortion up until the moment of birth. That’s disturbing, and these radical progressives must be held accountable. That’s exactly what we’re going to do in November.”
