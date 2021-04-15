Breakdown of Havasu federal grants in FY2019-20
Grant source FY2019-20 FY2018-19
U.S. Department of Transportation $944,414 $644,256
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development $383,512 $336,324
U.S. Department of Interior
$88,712 None
U.S. Department of Justice
$321,842 $309,326
U.S. Department of Health & Human Services $224,932 $203,964
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
$50,075 None
U.S. Department of Treasury
None $4,490
Total federal grants
$2,013,487 $1,498,360
