Havasu’s new fixed route system, which has been named Bridge, is expected to start up in August with a single route called the downtown circulator. The route will focus on transporting people around the downtown area, focusing on Mesquite, McCulloch and Swanson from the channel area up to the Smith’s Shopping Center.
Cipres said the route, as currently planned, will include seven flag stops and three full bus stops that include a bench and structure. The bus is expected to circulate every 35 minutes. The second route likely won’t kick off until early 2022, when the department’s second ADA compliant bus is expected to arrive, but it will also focus largely on the downtown area.
