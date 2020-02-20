Tucson is home to the nation’s largest cacti. The giant saguaro is the universal symbol of the American west. These majestic plants, found only in a small portion of the United States, are protected by Saguaro National Park, to the east and west of Tucson.
-- The saguaro blossom is the state wildflower of Arizona.
-- Saguaro is pronounced “Sa - WAH – ro.”
-- The tallest saguaro ever recorded was 78 feet tall but fell down in 1986. Currently, a saguaro in Scottsdale holds the title at 53 feet tall.
-- Most of a saguaro’s roots are only 4-6 inches deep and radiate out as far from the plant as it is tall.
-- Saguaro is a very slow growing cactus. A 10 year-old plant might only be 1.5 inches tall.
-- Saguaro can grow to be between 40-60 feet tall. When rain is plentiful and the saguaro is fully hydrated it can weigh between 3,200-4,800 pounds.
-- The saguaro’s flowering season is late April through June.
Sources: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Saguaro National Park
