Bullhead City’s water situation is very similar to Lake Havasu City’s with a 29,149 acre feet annual allocation and 12,896 acre feet of water diverted from the river in 2021. Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter said the city also took advantage of opportunities to boost its annual allocation in the ‘90s and early 2000, purchasing water that had been allocated to Kingman and farmers in the Cibola are of La Paz County to boost its allocation from about 15,000 acre feet originally awarded to the city by the Bureau when Bullhead incorporated up to where it is today.
“The city was planning for its future growth back in the early ‘90s and all the way through 2000 – looking at growth and just the future,” Cotter said. “So, honestly, Bullhead City was well ahead of the times when it was looking at allocations. It was actually a little bit expensive at the time. While the city was working to do other things it was paying off some of the water purchases. But looking back, the city was paying significantly less than anybody would pay today for those water rights.”
Conservation practices
Although Bullhead City has consistently used less than half of its current allocation, the city has also been focused on reducing its water use in recent years.
Cotter said in each of the last five years Bullhead City has spent $250,000 on its water conservation programs, and this year the city doubled that budget to $500,000. Cotter said one of Bullhead’s programs helps residents purchase more energy and water efficient appliances such as washing machines, low flow toilets, and smart irrigation controllers. Another program is aimed at removing as much grass as possible by paying to remove grass from residential properties and replacing it with artificial turf or other desert landscaping.
“We have also put in some incentives for our large grass properties,” Cotter said. “There are only a few – the golf courses and home owners associations that have parks or major grass surfaces – we have incentivized them with programs on a larger scale so that they can start strategic removal of turf as a step to save even more water.”
Cotter said for smaller residential projects, the city pays for most of the cost to remove and replace grass. For the larger commercial properties the city matches the owner’s investment up to $50,000 per year.
“For these larger commercial entities of course there is always going to be a component of real grass,” Cotter said. “It is just going to be strategic about where they put it. So entry ways and other places that make sense for fake grass. This can be a multi-year process for those larger scale users. We will work with them on a $50,000 project this year, next year, and in the future to help them save in the long term.”
Cotter said Bullhead City’s water conservation programs have saved more than 2,000 acre feet of water each year.
“Saving 2,000 acre feet of water per year is a really good start for our community, which is only using 15,000 acre feet per year out of our 30,000,” Cotter said. “But there is always more we can do as a community.”
Future plans
One of the main areas Bullhead City has identified for future water conservation is increasing its use of effluent to irrigate larger properties such as golf courses, HOAs, and city parks.
“We have some vast park space where we have a multitude of ball fields with acres and acres of real grass that we need to convert to reclaimed water and rely more heavily on recycled water than river water,” Cotter said. “That is something the city is going to have to do. But people shouldn’t say we just have to get rid of all grass. We can’t deliver reclaimed water to your neighborhood – it’s just not an efficient use of government resources – but we can deliver it to golf courses and to our parks.”
Cotter said Bullhead City already uses some effluent in city parks, but Bullhead’s treated wastewater contains a lot of salt so it has to be mixed with fresh water in order to be used for irrigation. Cotter said Bullhead would have to increase its wastewater treatment to further reduce the salinity levels in order to fully irrigate with reclaimed water.
For now, Bullhead’s unused effluent is injected into the ground where it will eventually make its way back into the Colorado River system. Cotter said the city also has a pipe leading directly to the river, which would increase the efficiency of how much water is returned to the river. The city plans to start using that method once it is able to treat the wastewater more thoroughly.
Bullhead City acquired the local water system from Epcor last year. Cotter said Epcor has stated that some of the older pipes in the community lose more than 10% of the water that runs through them to leaks. He said replacing those pipes to fix the leaks is also a priority for Bullhead City.
Cotter said improving the water system and infrastructure to use recycled water for irrigation are both prime candidates for water conservation grants that the city plans to pursue in the coming months and years.
Cotter said he believes that the money currently available from the state and federal governments to combat the drought would be more effective going to cities rather than paying for farmers to fallow their fields for the year.
“If the federal government incentivized places like Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City or Parker to replace old water lines so we don’t have leaks that is a 50 year fix that will save water for the future,” Cotter said. “Paying farmers to not farm for a year makes food prices go up and it is a one-year fix. It doesn’t really keep the water flowing.”
Dealing with shortages
Bullhead City also has some water conservation measures in its city code. Unlike Havasu’s, Bullhead City’s code already spells out when each conservation measure will be implemented.
Cotter said the tier 1 water shortages, like the one declared this year, triggers voluntary conservation measures. But in tier 2, which the Bureau of Reclaimation has already announced will be in effect next year, conservation measures become mandatory.
Cotter said tier 2 measures include barring the use of outdoor misting systems, requiring that any decorative fountain must be recirculating, requiring residents washing vehicles or watercraft in their driveway to use a shut-off nozzle, and barring residents from washing off their driveway or building with water.
“If we ever go to a tier 3, that is when irrigation gets limited, days of the week are limited, and some of those very restrictive issues come into play,” Cotter said. “We hope that we can avoid that by just flat out not having residential grass in the future. So when you hear Southern California say we have to go to every other day for watering, you won’t hear that from Bullhead City because we don’t have any grass to water.”
More than just a tap
Cotter said he feels that Bullhead City’s decades or preparation leave it in a relatively good position as water availability becomes scarcer. But he also noted that the ability to turn on the tap isn’t the only thing at stake.
“Arizona is not Rome – we are not going to go away. We are going to figure this out, but there may be pain in the process,” Cotter said. “Probably the bigger issue for Bullhead long-term is five years from now, if there isn’t relief and provisions for more water, what does the Colorado River look like in front of Bullhead City and Laughlin? Right now it is vibrant, active, and full of people Jet Skiing, boating, and water skiing. At some point in time if there aren’t three to five units of water released from Davis Dam – if it’s one unit – there is no more of that. There is no more fun in front of Bullhead City and Laughlin at one unit because it isn’t enough water to recreate in. That is 50 years of tradition that would disappear. So it is important that we talk about how we can conserve and save, and figure out ways we can all work together.”
Colorado River Allocation: 29,149 acre feet
2021 Diversion: 12,896 acre feet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.