The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office could receive a generous donation this month, courtesy of one Lake Havasu City Business owner.
Havasu resident Mauricio Vivanco, of California-based DLA Investments, has donated a 22-foot enclosed trailer to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue and Recovery Team, as well as a $23,000 cash donation raised during Havasu’s DCB Boats Regatta Charity Auction in August.
According to Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, the trailer would be used to store dive gear and equipment, allowing deputies to respond to areas throughout Mohave County and statewide, when requested.
“Many people from the boating community support our agency and efforts on the water, and want to see these donations benefit our Dive Rescue and Recovery Team,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Lt. John Salvino in a Nov. 1 memo to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Salvino says the monetary donation would provide continued funding to the dive team’s operating expenses, to purchase new and replacement equipment as needed.
On Thursday, Vivanco said he is among Havasu residents who have seen the dive team’s efforts in recent years, and wanted to aid the agency in seeing those efforts continue.
“I’ve been boating in Havasu for more than 20 years,” Vivanco said. “I see everything the sheriff’s office does, and what they go through. Sometimes the state doesn’t provide things they should, or the items, machinery and electronics needed for search and rescue … I wanted to help out in whatever way I can. I thought it would be a good thing to do for the dive team.”
Although this is Vivanco’s first time donating to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Vivanco says he is a regular benefactor of charitable organizations in Arizona and California.
“I try to help out as much as I can, when I can,” Vivanco said.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to accept Vivanco’s donations at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
