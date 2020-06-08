$5.7 million – Money generated annually by the IDD for Havasu’s water system.
$268.85 – Amount, per acre, charged annually on property tax bills within the IDD.
21,000 – Acres included within the IDD.
39,943 – Parcels included in the IDD and charged an assessment on their property tax bill.
41,187 – Parcels within Lake Havasu City limits.
32,324 – Residential parcels within the IDD, including primary, secondary and rental residences.
$4.12 million – Amount of debt reissued by the city in 1993 to extend the life of the IDD.
$30,000 – Outstanding debt that the city has left on the IDD.
2022 – The year Lake Havasu City is expected to pay off the last of the debt from the IDD.
