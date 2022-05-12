$15 million
The proposed budget for FY2022-23 includes an additional $15,015,830 in expenses above what was approved in the budget for the current fiscal year. Much of the increase is due to 26 new full-time positions included in next year’s budget, $9.2 million worth of one-time purchases, and $8.3 million more for Capital Improvement Projects next year.
$25.3 million
The proposed budget forecasts $25,348,763 in additional revenue above what was budgeted in the current fiscal year. The largest increase is in the general fund with projected revenues expected to be $91,522,945 in FY23 – up nearly $18.8 million above last year. The city is projecting more than $8 million from the 2% city sales tax in FY23 than it budgeted in FY22, and the expected revenues from the restaurant and bar tax and the bed tax are a combined $1.5 million higher in the FY23 budget than in the current budget.
50%
The city is proposing to double the amount of money set aside in the general fund as a budget stabilization reserve – which functions as a rainy day fund. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council the city plans to maintain the rainy day fund at 50% of the annual expenses in the general fund, which would be capable of funding the city for six months if revenues unexpectedly plummet. The current budget stabilization reserve in the general fund is 25%. All of Havasu’s other funds maintain a budget stabilization reserve of 15%.
$125,000
The amount of money set aside in the budget to deal with possible increases in fuel costs. Olsen told the council that the budget was created with the assumption that gas prices are going to remain high next year. The proposed budget sets aside $125,000 to be used for fuel specifically – in the event that fuel costs remain high or even continue to rise. City Manager Jess Knudson said if the price of gas goes down, that money will remain in the fund rather than be spent elsewhere.
$7.2 million
The increase in budgeted costs for city employees in FY23 compared to FY22 – a 12.9% increase. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that the increased personnel costs are due to a variety of factors including a proposed 3% cost of living adjustment for all employees that is expected to cost about $1.5 million, a 7.5% increase in healthcare rates, increases to public safety pension rates of $1.1 million for police and $1.5 million for fire, an additional 26 employees, and annual step increase of 3.5% for most existing employees.
$8.1 million
The amount of money in the general fund set aside for services, supplies and capital outlay. Knudson told the council that an emphases was placed on replacing old and aging equipment, tools, and vehicles in multiple departments throughout the city.
$286,000
The amount of money included in the budget to purchase five additional patrol vehicles for the police department.
$360,000
The amount of money budgeted for new vehicles, including the city’s plans to refurbish one of its fire trucks.
$2.9 million
The amount of money budgeted for tech-related purchases, including a brand new land management system, equipment for the human resources department, and electronic equipment that will be needed by the municipal court when it moves into the new courthouse.
$2.657 million
The amount of contingency funds included in the budget for all of the funds that the city operates, combined. About $1 million of the contingency funds are in the general fund, specifically. Havasu included the exact same amount of money in its contingency fund in the FY22 budget, but hasn’t spent even 10%. According to the city’s projections, Havasu expects to spend a total of $257,500 in contingency funds by the end of FY22.
26
New full time positions throughout the city in the budget for FY23. That includes 11 firefighter/paramedics that would be fully funded through the SAFER Grant, if Havasu’s application is successful. If the grant is not awarded, the extra firefighters would not be hired. The additional positions also include three additional police officers, another code enforcement inspector, and a programmer analyst for the administrative services department.
