The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department this week announced the arrest of a California man on eight counts of human smuggling in the area of Fort Mohave.
According to the report, patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop early Wednesday morning on a black SUV, which was allegedly driven by Huntington Park resident Ricardo Escamilla, 53. According to investigators, the vehicle was fixed with nearly-opaque window tint when deputies approached the driver, and officials could hear the sound of movement inside after knocking on one of the windows.
Deputies requested that Escamilla lower the rear window of his vehicle - and allegedly repeated themselves several times before Escamilla complied. According to investigators, several hispanic people in the rear of the vehicle attempted to conceal themselves when the window was lowered, and Escamilla was removed from his vehicle.
Backup law enforcement officials were called to the scene, and eight suspects were ultimately found inside the vehicle. Each allegedly admitted to deputies that they had entered the country illegally, with Escamilla transporting them from Phoenix to California.
Escamilla, who himself was not a legal U.S. citizen, had allegedly been deported on multiple prior occasions.
U.S. Border Patrol officials took the vehicle’s eight passengers into custody at the scene. A search of the vehicle reportedly yielded a large amount of U.S. and Mexican currency.
Escamilla was taken into custody and transported to Mohave County Jail on eight counts of human trafficking. As of Friday, Escamilla remained in custody at the facility on $192,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.