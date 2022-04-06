State Senate District 30
Signatures Submitted
Sonny Borrelli (R) 1,211 March 9
State Representative District 30 (2 open seats)
Signatures Submitted
Donna McCoy (R) 1,431 March 5
Leo Biasiucci (R) 1,573 March 6
Nohl Rosen (R) 353 March 17
John Gillette (R) 887 March 19
Marianne Salem (R) 319 March 20
William “Bill” Hardt (R) 699 March 31
U.S. Representative District 9
Signatures Submitted
Paul Gosar (R) 3,801 March 7
Adam Morgan (R) 2,236 April 3
Sandra E. Dowling (R) 2,281 April 4
Randy Kutz (R) 2,004 April 4
