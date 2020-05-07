Spending is down in nearly every category in the proposed Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2021 to 2025.
The CIP took center stage at the first Budget/CIP Work Session of the year, and the five-year plan shared with the City Council on Thursday was significantly more conservative than a version created prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It looks much different than the one that was submitted several months ago,” Froslie said. “There is a significant decrease in (expected) revenue, so we had to take a more conservative approach, especially in water and wastewater.”
Froslie said water and wastewater are two of the largest categories in the CIP every year, and that is true once again. But the city has trimmed down the list of projects significantly in the proposed CIP. In order to accomplish that, Froslie said he pushed the projects that had been tabbed for years four and five of the CIP out of the five-year plan. Then the remaining projects, originally scheduled from years one through three, were redistributed throughout the next five years.
But it wasn’t just water and wastewater that have been scaled back in next year’s CIP. The CIP budget was lower in nearly every category than the previous year’s plan. General government and streets were the only two categories that saw an increase.
The total budget for the CIP is about $76.2 million over the course of the next five years, which is $13.4 million less than the CIP passed by the City Council last year. About half of that savings is expected to come next year as the proposed CIP calls for a total of $18,676,178 in funding, which is down $6.3 million from projections for FY 20-21 in last year’s CIP.
Froslie also noted that the CIP calls for a higher percentage of grant funding than most of the city’s past plans have called for. He said that is largely due to the number and cost of projects planned at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, which are generally more than 90 percent funded with state and federal grants.
Video of the work session and a full copy of the proposed capital improvement plan are both available at https://lakehavasucity.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Click on calendar view, select the City Council meeting from May 7, then click on the “video” link, or download the document titled “Complete City Council Budget/CIP Overniew Work Session Packet – May 7.”
The operating budget is expected to be the main topic of conversation at the city’s next work session, scheduled for May 21.
— Michael Zogg
